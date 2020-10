Rihanna : la chanteuse est au coeur d’une nouvelle polémique avec son défilé Savage

View this post on Instagram

Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered. For those who remember, I did “A Primordial Place” in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and…. I don’t know. Is it just me? As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous. The first photo is the recent Savage x Fenty show. The other photos are A Primordial Place. What do you think?