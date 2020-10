Megan Thee Stallion : la rappeuse prend la défense des femmes noires

View this post on Instagram

“There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman,” writes Megan @theestallion for @nytopinion. “But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism.” In America, everyone has the freedom to speak out against injustices and criticize those who are elected to serve, Megan says, and Black women should be considered no exception: “We are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.” This November, that anger will be reflected in the ballot box. But, Megan says, the fight by Black women for their rights will last way beyond the election. Read Megan’s Op-Ed in full. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/13/opinion/megan-thee-stallion-black-women.html