Justin Bieber : le chanteur tient à rappeller son soutien au Black Lives Matter !

Some may say what good does it do to post “black lives matter…” I’ll tell you why.. I want everyone to know what matters to me. I want people to know what is heavy on my heart. I want people to know I haven’t forgotten. I want to use the platform i have to remind people that racism is evil and it is ingrained in our culture. I want my black brothers and sisters to feel supported, seen and valued. If this bothers you I just want you to know I’m not going to stop talking about it. Ever.